|
|
Barry E. Ream
Felton - Barry Eugene Ream, 73, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Faye I. (Martin) Ream. The couple celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on March 29th.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tim Allen officiating. A funeral cortege will meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 15, 1947 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Raymond J. and Romaine E. (Miller) Ream. Mr. Ream was a 1965 graduate of Dallastown High School. Barry was a carpenter for many years.
Mr. Ream served our country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Vietnam War. He attended Glenview Alliance Church.
Barry was hospitalized for 7 weeks. He came home to his earthly home so he could see his children and grandchildren. The next day he went to his heavenly home. His last two words were "yeah, okay." Yes, I am ready. Okay I will follow you through the valley of the shadow of death. His greatest desire was that all of his family and friends would accept Jesus Christ as their personal Savior so they could join him in Heaven someday.
Along with his wife, Faye, Barry leaves two sons, Kevin Ream and his wife, Mylene of Ephrata and Kent Ream and his companion, Ronda of Seven Valleys; daughter, Trudy Test and her husband, Jason of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Bethany, Heath, Cailein, Elianna and Malachi; two step great grandchildren, Brennan and Melia; two brothers, James Ream and his wife, Gloria and William Ream and his wife, Patricia; and three sisters, Joann and her husband, Burnell, Sandra and Linda. He was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Ream; and one sister, Betty Houck.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020