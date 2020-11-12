1/1
Barry F. Krout
Barry F. Krout

Glenville - Barry F. Krout, 76, of Glenville, died, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hanover UPMC Hospital. He was the husband of Veronica E. "Teady" (Keith) Krout, with whom he celebrated a 38th wedding anniversary this past January.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock. PA. Due to COVID-19 requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday Nov.17, 2020 at New Hope Fissel's UCC Cemetery, 3426 Fissel's Church Road, Glen Rock PA.

Barry was born in York and was a son of the late Roscoe R. and Anna L. (Fair) Krout.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War and was employed for over 44 years in the maintenance department at Black and Decker in Hampstead Maryland.

Barry was a member of Hanover American Legion Post 14 and of the Hanover VFW Post 2506.

Besides his wife he also leaves a son, Brad Sentz, a granddaughter, Daniyelle Sentz, two sisters Patricia A. Mickey and C. Lynn Mease. He was predeceased by a daughter Tina Sentz.

In lieu flowers, memorial contributions be made to New Hope Fissel's Church at the above address.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
