Barry F. Krout
Glenville - Barry F. Krout, 76, of Glenville, died, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hanover UPMC Hospital. He was the husband of Veronica E. "Teady" (Keith) Krout, with whom he celebrated a 38th wedding anniversary this past January.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock. PA. Due to COVID-19 requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday Nov.17, 2020 at New Hope Fissel's UCC Cemetery, 3426 Fissel's Church Road, Glen Rock PA.
Barry was born in York and was a son of the late Roscoe R. and Anna L. (Fair) Krout.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War and was employed for over 44 years in the maintenance department at Black and Decker in Hampstead Maryland.
Barry was a member of Hanover American Legion Post 14 and of the Hanover VFW Post 2506.
Besides his wife he also leaves a son, Brad Sentz, a granddaughter, Daniyelle Sentz, two sisters Patricia A. Mickey and C. Lynn Mease. He was predeceased by a daughter Tina Sentz.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions be made to New Hope Fissel's Church at the above address.
