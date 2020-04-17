|
Barry K. Roth
Red Lion - Barry K. Roth, 71, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born January 28 1949 in York and was the son of the late William and Dorothy (Turton) Roth. He was the husband of Mitzi (Newcomer) Roth for 40 years.
Barry was a graduate of William Penn High School and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Standard Register.
He also leaves his daughter Marci Roth, sister and brother in law Judy and Dirk Suereth, nephew Bryan Suereth and niece Abby Eby and her family.
Barry enjoyed golfing, attending races at Lincoln Speedway and Williams Grove, and watching NASCAR. He will be sadly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of Misericordia and also Homeland Hospice for their loving care of Barry.
Private grave site services are being arranged by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020