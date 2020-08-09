Barry L. Bare, Sr.
Manchester - Barry L. Bare, Sr., 66, of Manchester, passed away on Frday, August 7, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of Sonya (Fink) Bare for 37 years.
Barry was born August 8, 1953 in York Haven and was the son of the late Harold and Elva (Anderson) Bare.
He was a hard working man at Scrivner/Fleming for about 30 years and retired from Defense Logistics Agency in 2011. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and family man with a heart of gold. Many can attest that to know him was to love him. Barry was a lifetime member of the Starview Sportsmen's Association.
In addition to his wife, Sonya, Barry is survived by daughters, Beth Bennett and her husband Kevin and Melissa Updegraff and her husband Ken; his sons, Barry Bare, Jr and his wife Lara and Jack Smith and his wife Wanda; six grandchildren, Kirsten, Kyle, Corey, Brayton, Dustin and Connor; three great grandchildren and his brother, Harold "Butch" Bare, II. Barry was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Dale and John Bare and one sister Betty Trago.
His viewing and service will be private. Graveside services will begin at 10:45 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be Reverend James Winter, Sr. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Lung Association
, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA. 17011 or to Starview Sportsmen's Association, 501 Jerusalem School Rd, Mount Wolf, PA 17347
