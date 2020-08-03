Barry L. Biesecker, IIYork - Barry Lee Biesecker II, 63, passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at home.Born in York Hospital on January 21, 1957, Barry was the son of Barry L. and Nina F. (Weigle) Biesecker of Dover. He was a 1974 graduate of Spring Grove High School where he played football, wrestled and was in the band. Following high school, Barry went on to graduate in 1978 from Penn State University and was an avid fan while in college and also as alumni of both the football and wrestling teams. He was a member of the Quarterback Club of York and the Elks Club. Barry enjoyed helping with York County Sports Night and other sports related activities. Music was an integral part of his life, and he also enjoyed time with friends each year at the Preakness.The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, York with Pastor Randall Zeiler officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. The family requests that those attending come dressed casually in Penn State Blue and White to honor Barry's love for his alma mater. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by his sister, Debra Viola and husband, Dennis of Middletown; his nephew, Anthony Viola of Middletown; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quarterback Club of York Scholarship Fund, 1440 Monroe St, York, PA 17404.