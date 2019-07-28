|
|
Barry L. Emery
Dover - Barry L. Emery, 65, of Dover, PA, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Wellspan York Hospital in York, PA. Born in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Edward H. Emery, Jr. and the late Joan L. (Trumbore) Emery.
Barry worked for Bailey Coach, as a motor coach driver in York, PA. He also worked at Domino's Pizza. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 741 F&A.M., Boyertown Orioles, Friendship Hook & Ladder, Stonersville Social Club, Gabelsville AA, and York Racing Club. He was a graduate of Boyertown HS, Class of 1971.
Surviving, Barry are: 1 daughter: Curin M. Romich of Temple, PA; 2 brothers: Rory M. Emery, husband of Peggy of Earlville, PA and Dean W. Emery, husband of Chris of Earlville, PA; and significant other: Vicky L. Lentz and her family, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday evening, July 29, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA with a masonic service at 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boyertown Lodge 741 F&A.M., 346 E. 3rd St. Boyertown, PA 19512.
Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 28, 2019