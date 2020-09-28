Barry L. GibboneyJackson Twp. - Barry L. Gibboney, age 66, of Jackson Township, York, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Pamela A. (Repman) Gibboney.Born on July 26, 1954 in Manhattan, New York, he was a son of the late Duane Gibboney and the late Virginia "Markle" Moore. He retired as a welder from Kinsley Construction and enjoyed spending time with his family.Mr. Gibboney is survived by a daughter, Leann M. Styers, and her husband Daniel, of York; a son, Michael D. Gibboney, and his fiancé Steph of York; five grandchildren, Josie, Coltin, Aidan, Logan, and Kamdyn; a great granddaughter, Hadley; three brothers, Jim Markle, Blair Gibboney, and Bob Gibboney; and a sister, Mil Stonebraker. He was also preceded in death by his twin grandchildren, Shea and Cole; and sister, Sandy Spotts.Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation with the Rev. Tanya L.H. Brubaker officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.