Barry L. Gillespie
Glen Rock - Barry L. Gillespie, 80, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York. He was the loving husband of 24 years to the late Jacquelin "Jackie" (Duck) Calderwood Gillespie.
Mr. Gillespie was born in Nashville, PA, Sunday, July 23, 1939, son of the late Burton and Beatrice (Melhorn) Gillespie.
Barry retired after decades of service as a plumber and pipe fitter for Local 520 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union, Harrisburg.
He was a life member of the Jefferson Rifle Club, Moose Lodge, and the Viking Athletic Association. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, home building projects, and most importantly, family gatherings.
He is survived by two daughters, Roxanne Strobel and her husband, Steven and Lorraine Gillespie and her husband, Richard Leonard; a son, Daren Gillespie and his wife, Judy; two stepdaughters, Jeanette Calderwood and Phyllis Spangler and her husband, Bud; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Burton Gillespie, Jr. and his wife, Purdon; and two sisters, Brenda Hoover and her husband, Gerald and Barbara Shoff. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Melhorn, and his first wife, Martha Heilan.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. Visitations will be held Tuesday evening, January 21, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, before the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon, all at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Barry's name to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020