Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA
Barry L. Guss

Barry L. Guss Obituary
Barry L. Guss

Glen Rock - Barry L. Guss, 66, of Glen Rock, PA loving husband and father passed away April 20, 2019 after living courageously for several years with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Barry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael P. Guss and his wife Jessica of Baltimore, MD and Angela M. Guss also of Baltimore, MD; his mother, Helen M. Guss of Mifflintown, PA; his brothers Donald P. Guss of Harrisburg, PA and Steven M. Guss of Laurel, MD. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Guss.

Prior to retiring, Barry worked for 39 years as an electronic technician for the Northrop Grumman Corp. (formerly Westinghouse). A man of boundless energy, Barry served as Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 24 for many years. During which time he was the camping chairman, ran the monthly paper drive and guided many young scouts to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout. As an artist Barry volunteered much of his time and talent to create props and set designs for Southern York County School District events, earning him the nickname "The Cardboard King." He served as Vice President of the Susquehannock High School Football Booster Club. An avid gardener, Barry was known for growing cantaloupes, which friends and family looked forward to every summer.

He was looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild in late July, 2019.

The family would like to thank Senior Helpers, VNA, WellSpan York Hospital, Hospice & Community Care and Pappus House for their kind and compassionate care.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, April 25th from 2-4 and 7-9pm and again on Friday, April 26 from 10am until a funeral service begins at 11am at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or directly on their website: www.psp.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
