|
|
Barry L. Herbst
Dover - Barry L. Herbst, 66, entered into rest at his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kay L. (Neiman) Herbst. The couple celebrated 23 years of marriage on September 9, 2019.
Born March 28, 1954, in York, Barry was a son of the late Howard L. and Velma W. (Warner) Herbst.
He graduated from Dallastown High School in 1972.
Barry owned and operated BLH Industries, Inc. and retired in 2012.
He enjoyed golfing and was a former member of the Hanover Country Club. Barry also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a very intelligent person and even held a couple of patents.
In addition to his wife, Kay, Barry is survived by his sister, Linda Chronister and husband, Bob of Wrightsville; niece, Monica Chronister of Dover; nephew, Eric Chronister of Dallastown; and great-nephew, Hunter Carman.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, services for Barry will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, PA 17315.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020