Barry L. Kerchner
York Township - Barry L. Kerchner, 69 of Dallastown, passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday, December 28th. He was a lifelong resident of York County.
Mr. Kerchner was born on September 1, 1950 and was the son of the late Wilbert J. and Blanche L. (Schaffer) Kerchner.
Barry was a local truck driver and retired from S.L. Shenberger in 2013. He previously worked for Fitz and Smith, Inc. In his spare time he enjoyed repairing trucks.
He is survived by his brother, Wilbert J. Kerchner.
A service to honor Barry's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 2nd at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Loganville.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020