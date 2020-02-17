|
Barry L. Koicuba
York - Barry L. "Qube" Koicuba, 74, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy. He was born in York on May 4, 1945, son of the late William and June G. (Smith) Koicuba.
He was a graduate of William Penn High School Class of 1963. Barry served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War from 1965 and discharged as a Sergeant in 1969. Barry retired from Caterpillar after many years of service. He was the Union President Local 786 from 1969 to 1999, a certified scuba diver; participant in York Skin Divers Search and Rescue, and was honored by receiving Skin Diver of the Year award in the 1970's.
Barry lived and worked in Florida for 18 years. Once returning to York, he enjoyed socializing at local clubs, West York Post 8591, Shiloh American Legion Post 791, 13th Ward Political Club, Rooster Club and the Prince Athletic Assoc.
Over the years Qube had several interests, motorcycling, guitar playing, cooking and snuggling with his puppies on his recliner.
Survivors include, three sons, Scotts M. Koicuba of York, Michael C. Koicuba and his companion Dan Hoover of York and Jason T. Koicuba and his wife Jesse of Vermont; three grandchildren, Olivia D. Koicuba, Sylvan E. Koicuba and Esme I. Koicuba, a sister, Sharon J. Clutter and her husband, Steve of York, several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is scheduled 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Full military will honors will be presented prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020