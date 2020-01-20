Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Koontz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry L. Koontz


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry L. Koontz Obituary
Barry L. Koontz

York - Barry Koontz, age 69, passed away at home in York, Pa.

Born February 8, 1950 in Abbottstown, Pa and preceded in death by his parents, Harold Koontz and Nancy (Benedict) Reck; brother Garry Koontz and stepmother, Ella Mae (Woodring) Koontz. Survived by two children, Darrell Koontz and his wife, Leigh (Becham) Koontz; Jennifer Koontz; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Barry was a graduate of New Oxford High School and U.S. Navy veteran. He was often found at the golf course either working or playing.

Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of his family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd., York assisted in the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -