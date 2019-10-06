Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Barry L. Lehman


1950 - 2019
Barry L. Lehman

Windsor - Barry L. Lehman, 68, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Pappas House in York Twp. He was the husband of Vickie R. (Greenawalt) Lehman to whom he was married for 43 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with full military honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Born October 5, 1950 in Locust Grove, York Co.; a son of Arthur Lehman, Sr. of York and the late Betty Jane (Emenheiser) Lehman, he was a 1970 graduate of York Vo-Tech. Barry was a autobody repair technician having worked at York Mack, River's Trucking Inc., and currently with A & S Kinard Trucking. He was a member of Yorkana Game & Gunning Club, Victory AA and enjoyed hunting in Union and Centre county. Barry loved driving race cars on the local dirt tracks at Williams Grove and Penn National and spending time in his garage working on his 1934 Ford pickup truck. He was a US Army veteran of The Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Lehman is survived by a daughter, Tammy R. Lehman of Windsor; a son, Charles E. "Chuck" and wife Kimberly Lehman of York; two granddaughters, Payton E. and Isla G. Lehman; and his brother, Arthur Lehman, Jr. of Emigsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappas House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
