Barry L. Longacre
Mount Wolf - Barry L. Longacre, 70, of Mount Wolf went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Barry was born on June 29, 1948 in Sunbury. He was the son of the late Lester E. "Les" and Evelyn J. (Lauver) Longacre. He was a 1967 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and received an Associates Degree in drafting in 1970 from Williamsport Area Community College.
Barry was an insurance investigator for the Consumer Services Bureau with the Pennsylvania State Department of Insurance and he had previously worked as an account representative for MetLife Insurance Company, York.
He was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, Northern York County Fish & Game, and Starview Sportsmen's Association. Barry enjoyed hunting, shooting at the range, going to singles' dances every Sunday, and possessed a love of history. He also loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends going to the American Legion Post #6 in Dillsburg.
Barry is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law: Angie C. Longacre of Washington state and Jennifer A. and Daniel Stasiak of New Cumberland; 3 step grandchildren: Salvo, Celeste, and Sebastian Stasiak; a sister Kena L. Longacre, uncles, an aunt, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at St. Peters Lutheran Church, corner of South and Church Street, Freeburg, and again on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Brian A. McClinton his pastor of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, York.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg. Memorial gifts may be made in memory of Barry to the Hawk Gunning Club, 2486 Pleasant View Drive, York PA 17406.
Arrangements are by the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Rt. 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019