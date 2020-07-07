Barry L. Seaks
Felton - Barry L. Seaks, age 64, of Felton, died at 10:18 AM on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Kathy L. (Overmiller) Seaks.
Born on October 31, 1955 in York County, he was one of 12 children to the late Stanley and Viola (Druck) Seaks and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Seaks is survived by six sons, Philip Seaks, and his wife Angela, Robert Seaks, Nick Seaks, Brigg Seaks, Chase Seaks, and Mark Warner; two daughters, Crystal Bathory, and her husband Les, and Kim Warner; and four grandchildren, Maddie, Breana, Sarah, and Elijah.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. KuhnerEquities.com