Barry L. Seaks
Barry L. Seaks

Felton - Barry L. Seaks, age 64, of Felton, died at 10:18 AM on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Kathy L. (Overmiller) Seaks.

Born on October 31, 1955 in York County, he was one of 12 children to the late Stanley and Viola (Druck) Seaks and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Seaks is survived by six sons, Philip Seaks, and his wife Angela, Robert Seaks, Nick Seaks, Brigg Seaks, Chase Seaks, and Mark Warner; two daughters, Crystal Bathory, and her husband Les, and Kim Warner; and four grandchildren, Maddie, Breana, Sarah, and Elijah.

Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
