Barry Lee Chisnell
Millsboro, DE - Barry Lee Chisnell, 55, of Millsboro, DE, passed away on May 20, 2020 after a long battle with Glioblastoma.
Barry was born on September 12, 1964, an original native of York, PA, was an Army veteran and employed by United State Postal Service and retired in 2019.
Barry met and was married for 29 wonderful years to the love of his life, Jane E. (Dellinger), who survives him. Barry's greatest pride are his 3 children: Kimberly M. (Stiles) Nickle (of Hellam, PA) married to son-in-law Clint E. Nickle, Nikki E. Chisnell (of Millsboro, DE), Lake R. Chisnell (of Millsboro, DE), and his one grandson, James Nickle. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Connie Chisnell. He is also survived by his in-laws, James and Janet Dellinger, whom he greatly admired and adored.
He was an avid outdoorsman who was most happy when he was outside with the sunshine on his face. He loved taking people with him out deep sea fishing but also enjoyed making his way through different PA creeks to trout fish as well. Hunting was just as important as fishing and he was able to get to Maine, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, and of course his native PA. When he wasn't actually out hunting and fishing, he was usually bending whoever's ear would listen to his fishing and hunting tales. One of the places he loved sharing those stories at was the Porcupine Rod & Gun Club. Many memories were made with friends and family at that cabin. Barry was a Pittsburgh Steelers die-hard fan. He wasn't always happy with them, but he would still watch them with his son and daughter and yell at them through the TV together. After moving to the Eastern Shore, he started a new hobby of "Golding" the beaches with his metal detector. It's a passion that he passed on to his grandson. Barry's love of life and all things adrenaline led to try bungee jumping, zip-lining, snorkeling, lobster spearing, and test out coasters at Hershey Park. He passed on his love of music to his family and they will always remember him dancing any chance he'd get, whether that was on the beach or at Universal Studios.
Barry will always be remembered by his friends and family as being a fun-spirited, genuine person who once he gave his word would ALWAYS follow-through. He instilled the values of hard work and perseverance into his family and would shower his family, and especially his wife, with thoughtful and sometimes extravagant gestures, but it was always because making his family smile was his number one goal in life.
A date for a gathering of family and friends in memoriam will be shared in the coming days.
Per Barry's final wishes, he would like to spend his days where he found so much joy. His ashes will be spread by family in the Atlantic Ocean.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice, www.delawarehospice.org/donate/ .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020