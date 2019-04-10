Services
National Cremation Society Fruitland Park
320 Heald Way
The Villages, FL 32163
(352) 728-0093
Barry Stein
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Country Club of York
York, PA
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
The Country Club of York
York, PA
Barry Leon Stein

Summerfield - Barry Leon Stein, 84, died March, 29, 2019 in Ocala, FL from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born in Red Lion, PA he was the son of George and Evelyn (Seitz) Stein. Barry and his wife, Rosalee M. Stein, were married for 33 years.

In addition to graduating from Red Lion Area High School, he attained his Bachelor's degree from Millersville College and earned his Masters' degree from Temple University.

Barry retired from Dallastown Area High School as a teacher and was also the men's basketball coach for the majority of his career. Additionally, he was a founding partner of Stein & Larkin Construction and Real Estate Holdings. In retirement, he balanced his time between his homes in Bethany Beach, DE and Summerfield, FL and he remained active in Real Estate and volunteered with the Guardian ad Litem program. He was a 50 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge in Red Lion, PA, and a member of St. Paul's Church in Belleview, FL.

Barry enjoyed traveling with Rosalee throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, China and Africa. Skiing, golf, tennis, scuba diving and painting were enduring interests. A lifelong private pilot, he enjoyed flying his airplane throughout the mid-Atlantic.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Michael B. Stein, (and children Laura Ashley, Adam Michael and Michaela Danielle), son, Kurt W. Stein (and children Hayden Robert and Harrison Joseph) and a daughter, Betsy R. Stein-Hoffmaster (husband Tad).

His family wishes to gratefully acknowledge Barry's exceptional care by his in home nurse, Ms. Kendra Grimes.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Barry on 04 May, at The Country Club of York, York, PA. The family will greet beginning at 11:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Reception will follow the service. Those wishing to memorialize Barry are invited to support the Clean Kids Backpack Program, 5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview, FL 34420. www.CleanKidsBackpack.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
