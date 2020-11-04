Barry R. Steffee
York - Barry R. Steffee, 74, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Donna L. (Gibson) Steffee, sharing just shy of 56 years of marriage.
Barry was born in Hellam on February 6, 1946, son of the late Ralph R. and Doris I. (Miller) Steffee.
Barry enjoyed Street Rods and was a member of First Capital Cruisers. He also belonged to the Hawk Gunning Club of York, Victory Athletic Assoc. of York and Viking Athletic Assoc. of York. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and bird watching.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Barry L. Steffee and his wife, Gina of Dover, Karen S. Potts and her husband, Thomas of York, and Scott A. Steffee and his wife, Jennifer of York; nine grandchildren, Chad, Kyle, Zack, Joey, Jenna, Matthew, Andrew, Zach, and Ryan; five great grandchildren, Aiden, Talea, Ren, Reagan, and Liam; two sisters, Ann and Bev Hall; and a brother, James Steffee. He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Steffee.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with Pastor Richard Bowers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com