1/1
Barry R. Steffee
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry R. Steffee

York - Barry R. Steffee, 74, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was the husband of Donna L. (Gibson) Steffee, sharing just shy of 56 years of marriage.

Barry was born in Hellam on February 6, 1946, son of the late Ralph R. and Doris I. (Miller) Steffee.

Barry enjoyed Street Rods and was a member of First Capital Cruisers. He also belonged to the Hawk Gunning Club of York, Victory Athletic Assoc. of York and Viking Athletic Assoc. of York. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and bird watching.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Barry L. Steffee and his wife, Gina of Dover, Karen S. Potts and her husband, Thomas of York, and Scott A. Steffee and his wife, Jennifer of York; nine grandchildren, Chad, Kyle, Zack, Joey, Jenna, Matthew, Andrew, Zach, and Ryan; five great grandchildren, Aiden, Talea, Ren, Reagan, and Liam; two sisters, Ann and Bev Hall; and a brother, James Steffee. He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Steffee.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with Pastor Richard Bowers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
My life was enriched because I had the privilege of knowing Barry & helping in Donna's care. He was such a dedicated husband! Praying for the family.
Cori Spisak
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved