Barry Skelly
York - Barry E. Skelly, age 79, passed away at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in York from COVID19, on August 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Phyllis M. Skelly; who passed away in 2015.
Barry was born in York on August 31, 1940 and was the son of the late Frank Skelly and Delores (Groff) Skelly. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1958. He was a regular vendor with a toys, photo's, and novelty business at Williamsgrove and Lincoln Speedways and was also a track photographer at both Speedways. He was the owner of Collector Toys and Hobbies and Race-O-Rama Hobby Center from 1966-1985. He was also a proud co-promoter of Toy Extravaganza at the York fairgrounds. Barry was a devoted family man; he loved his wife and children and adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Mulroy and husband Christopher of York; his son Mike Skelly of York; his grandchildren Dillon and Morgan Mulroy and his sister Sue Riegner and her husband Pat of Florida. He was predeceased by his son Randy Skelly.
Due to COVID19, services are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
