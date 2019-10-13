Services
More Obituaries for Barry Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry W. Hall Sr.


1946 - 2019
Barry W. Hall Sr. Obituary
Barry W. Hall, Sr.

West Manchester Twp - Barry W. Hall, Sr., age 71, of West Manchester Township, York, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Judi A. (Colvin) Hall.

Born November 10, 1946 in York, a son of the late Howard R. and Mary C. (Miller) Hall, he was retired from AAA Appliance Services, Inc., and prior to that had worked at Sid Harvey's, and Motter Printing Press Company. He was also a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion, West York VFW, and the Viking Athletic Association.

In addition to his wife of 42 years, Mr. Hall is survived by two sons, Barry W. Hall, Jr., and his wife Patty, of York, and James G. Hall, and his wife Catherine, of York; three grandchildren, Brittany Bushmire, and her husband Troy, Mason Hall, and Grantley Hall; and a great granddaughter, Zoey Bushmire. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Trina Hall; and a brother, Michael J. Hall.

Private funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, October 19, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor James Quoss officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with flag presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019
