|
|
Beatrice, Betty Ann ( Jones) Horton
Fawn Grove - Beatrice, Betty Ann (Jones) Horton of Fawn Grove born October 27, 1931 passed away with her daughter Sandra Lee Bowles by her side, Monday April 27, 2020. Betty was the daughter of Harry J. and Myrtle C. (Thompson) Jones and sister of Phyllis whom died as an infant. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Donald T. Horton (Tate) January 28, 2002.
Her family was everything to her. Her legacy lives on with her Daughter and Granddaughters, Melanie, Christa and Tara, Great Grandchildren, Carlyn, Carissa, Casidee and Carson, Taylor and Kylee, Kade and Levi. Great Great grandchildren, Alivia, Adalynne and Tate. Betty was so proud to have had 5 generations in her life time to love and cherish.
Born and raised in Fawn Grove she graduated in the class of 1949 from Delta High School with her best buddy and lifelong friend June Herbert who has been with her every step of her life's journey. After working at the local Fawn Grove Manufacturing Company for many years until she retired. Betty then worked at the Dallastown Nursing Home until leaving to care for her husband.
Betty was a member of The Fawn United Methodist Church and choir member until her health declined and she could participate no longer. She loved her music, was self-taught and played the piano by ear. Loved to dance, always had pet dogs or cats and was an avid animal lover and fierce protector.
Betty lived with her daughter in Airville until October of 2019 when she moved to Magnolias of Lancaster Memory Care where she was loved and cared for as a family member not a resident. Betty's entire family appreciates the excellent care and love Magnolias showed her during her time there and passing.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and limitations all services on behalf of Betty and her family will be private. Interment is at the Fawn Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Fawn United Methodist Church Fund, Choir Fund or an animal rescue of your choice.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020