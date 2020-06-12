Beatrice D. Fisher
Beatrice D. Fisher

York - Beatrice D. Fisher, 86, entered into rest Thursday June 11, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Franklin M. Fisher.

A graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Fisher was born August 7, 1933 in York, a daughter of the late John Kenneth Hess and Ethel Mae (Lewis) Hess-Jess. She had been employed at Danskin.

Beatrice is survived by her children Pamela Rae Stence, Keith B. Sharp, Lisa A. Sharp Raver, Teresa L. Sharp Snyder, David Distefano, Kevin B. Fisher, Colleen Kae Fisher Albright; 18 grandchildren;14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son Gregory A. Sharp.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
