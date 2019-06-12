Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
St. Paul's Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery
York - Beatrice (Stanley) Hicks, 81, of York entered into rest on June 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leonard Hicks. Born on November 25, 1937, in Deleware, she was the daughter of the late Charley and Emma (Wells) Stanley.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Mona Lisa and husband, Evelio Rivera, son, David Hicks; sister, Pheobie Wells, brother, Naylor, and wife, Cindy Stanley; grandchildren, Evelio Leonard, Mona Lisa Beatrice, and Beatrice Chanel; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A viewing from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a service following at 1 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York 17403 with Pastor Steve Busch officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service at St. Paul's Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019
