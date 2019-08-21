Services
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
(540) 366-0707
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Park
York, PA
Roanoke, VA - Beatrice J. "Bea" Householder, 98, of Roanoke (formerly of Etters, PA) passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, August 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Householder; sisters, Gladys Beinhower, Alice Conley, and Annabel Strock; and brothers, Clarence and Merle Bupp.

Bea was a member of Southview United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Brenda (Bob) Evans, and Norma (Carson) Quarles; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Edith Hake, Theda (Jake) Reed, and Marian Mansberger; brother, Bruce (Audrey) Bupp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family offers a very special thanks to the staff at Friendship (especially the staff on Midwest) for their kind and excellent care over the past five years.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to a .

A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Susquehanna Memorial Park in York, PA by Sharon Q. Hilliard.

Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
