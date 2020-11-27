Beatrice O. KraftJacobus - Beatrice O. Kraft, age 94, formerly of Jacobus, died at 9:32 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in West Union, West Virginia. She was the wife of the late Leroy C. Kraft.Born November 28, 1925 in York County, a daughter of the late Edgar R. and Beulah E. (Falkenstine) Beck, she was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Jacobus.Mrs. Kraft is survived by three sons, Clifford H. Kraft, and his wife Susan, of West Union, Lynn C. Kraft, of Center Valley, Pennsylvania, and Gordon L. Kraft, and his wife Karen, of Fort Myers, Florida. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, Kevin Becker, officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin Street, Jacobus PA 17404; or to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York PA 17401.