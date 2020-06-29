Benjamin F. Gohn
Benjamin F. Gohn

Windsor - Benjamin F. Gohn, Jr., 73, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Kathie L. (Livingston) to whom he was married for 51 years.

Born August 19, 1946 in York, a son of the late Rosemary (Olewiler) Gohn and Benjamin F. Gohn, Sr. he was a 1964 graduate of Red Lion Area High School. Mr. Gohn owned and operated Ben Gohn Electric in Windsor. He was a member of Red Lion American Legion Post 543 and was a US Army Veteran of The Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Gohn is survived by a daughter, Suzie M. Gohn of Windsor; two granddaughters, Paige and Britny Gohn; and four great grandchildren, Braelea, Riley, Greyson and Julea.

Tribute services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
