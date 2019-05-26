Benjamin J. Liebgott



Lower Windsor Twp - Benjamin James Liebgott, age 22, of Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Montifiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York. He was the fiancé of Kristen N. Bowman.



Born June 5, 1996 in York, he was a son of Keith J. Liebgott, and his wife Amber, of York, and Christine A. (Poole) Kinsey, and her husband Michael, of Summerville, South Carolina. A 2015 graduate of Central York High School, and he worked in the family business, Industrial Recovery Services.



In addition to his parents, step parents, and fiancé, he is survived by three brothers, Carson J. Liebgott of Wrighstville, Dillon R. G. Liebgott of Wrightsville, and Kyle R. Slaymaker, and his wife Elizabeth, of Lancaster; a sister, Alison H. Liebgott of Wrighstville; a step brother, Justin Kinsey of Baltimore, Maryland; paternal grandparents, Larry and Marcia (Steinberg) Liebgott of Wrightsville; maternal grandparents, Hansen and Louise (Oliver) Poole; paternal uncle, Ian Liebgott, and his fiancé Fei, of Wrightsville; paternal aunt Jahn Liebgott Snyder, and her husband John of York; maternal aunt, Cindy Wingenroth, and her husband Allen, of Gap; and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Dewey. He and his fiancé were also expecting a son to be born in November.



A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, officiating. Private burial will be in South Hill Hebrew Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Ben's memory to the Project Manna fund of Jewish Family Services of York, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403. This is a program that Ben was involved with and his family has supported to impact hunger in the York community.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019