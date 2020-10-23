Benjamin P. MurphySpringettsbury Twp. - Benjamin P. Murphy, age 52, of Springettsbury Township, York died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence.Born March 19, 1968, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of Arthur T. "Tom" Murphy, III, and Joanne K. Murphy, of York, he was a 1986 graduate of York Suburban High School. He attended Fork Union Military Academy and Shippensburg University where he made the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team in his freshman year.Sports played a major role in Mr. Murphy's life. He was the first freshman to play varsity football at York Suburban High School and in 1985 he was named York County's Defensive Player of the Year. The York Daily Record had named him as one of the Fabulous 40 Athletes and he was No. 1 on York Suburban's Ten Best Athletes for three different sports all four years of his high school career. He played for the York Yankees in the Central League and played on four championship teams in the Colonial Tournament. He was the first York County player to make Tri-County All-Stars for football and also the first player in York County to make the American Legion Eastern All-Star Finals for three consecutive years.If you are reading this and drank at Murph's or the Other Bar, you knew Ben. He has worked in the family businesses throughout his life. Ben spent many a night around the bar talking sports and serving drinks. Quick wit, hilarious one-liners, and timely comments were a staple for Ben. He had a knack, a gift for knowing what people needed on a particular night. If there were to be jokes at their expense or if a little pick me up/cheer up conversation was needed. That was Ben. In his honor please share your favorite "Ben" stories and one-liners.In addition to his parents, Mr. Murphy is survived by his brother, Kevin A. Murphy, and his wife Jennifer, of York; nieces, Payton and Delaney Murphy; and his nephew, Callahan Murphy.Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Wednesday and 9-11:00 AM Thursday. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or to Olivia's House Grief & Loss Center for Children, 830 South George Street, York, PA 17403.Ben, you will always be in our hearts - you will be missed, but never forgotten.