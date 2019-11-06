Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Rodriguez


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Rodriguez Obituary
Benjamin Rodriguez

York - Benjamin Rodriguez, 43, of York passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence.

Benjamin was born on January 22, 1976 in York. Son of the late Merecedes Diaz Rodriguez and Sergio Rodriguez, Sr.

The viewing will be held form 10-11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.

He was employed at Arm and Hammer as a team lead.

He is survived by four children; Tianna Rodriguez, Jordan Gotwalt, Benjamin Rodriguez, Jr. and A'Mira Rodriguez. 10 siblings. He was preceded in death by a sister.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -