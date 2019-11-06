|
|
Benjamin Rodriguez
York - Benjamin Rodriguez, 43, of York passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence.
Benjamin was born on January 22, 1976 in York. Son of the late Merecedes Diaz Rodriguez and Sergio Rodriguez, Sr.
The viewing will be held form 10-11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.
He was employed at Arm and Hammer as a team lead.
He is survived by four children; Tianna Rodriguez, Jordan Gotwalt, Benjamin Rodriguez, Jr. and A'Mira Rodriguez. 10 siblings. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019