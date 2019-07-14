|
Benjamin Woodward
New Oxford - Benjamin T. "Ben" Woodward, 30, formerly of New Oxford and most recently of Towson, Md., died suddenly on Tuesday, July 9th. (Come on, Ben. We know you just flew off to Paris and you're ignoring our calls. Give up the charade.)
Albeit a short life, Ben lived it fiercely and to the fullest.
Born at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Ben grew up in New Oxford and graduated from high school there in 2007.
(Ben, your mom just reactivated her Facebook account. Lord knows what she'll post. Answer your phone.)
After high school, Ben initially pursued the military. Afterwards, he went on to study at Shippensburg University. An ambitious, self-made Francophile, Ben studied French and pursued a career in education. Before graduating, he was a tutor at the university and helped others learn more about the French language and its culture. Ben went onto continue his education at a graduate level.
(Ugh, you would go to Paris and forgot your phone charger.)
Ben indulged in travel. He had a thirst to explore different cultures and take in what our world has to offer. It would be no surprise to anyone if Ben would whisk himself away to countries around the globe from Asia to Africa. For a period of time, he studied and lived in Paris.
A devoted teacher, Ben most recently taught French education at The Gilman School in Towson, Maryland. He previously held similar positions at Baltimore County Public Schools. In addition to teaching French, he tutored students who wanted to excel in the language he learned to love. An avid runner, he was a proud cross country coach. He thrived on the success of his young students whether it is in the classroom or outside running.
(Hey, Ben: one of your students just said you were the best coach he ever had. Enjoying that croissant? Another student said you changed her life. That's what it's all about!)
Loyal to his family, Ben is survived by friends and family who loved him unconditionally. Gifted with the knack to make you laugh or hit you with subtle sass about an embarrassing moment of yours to make you smile, Ben truly loved those for whom he opened his heart. His nephews say he was the best uncle ever.
(Ben, remember when you apologized to your sister for taking all of the pretty genes? Where's that Eiffel Tower selfie?)
(In our hearts, you'll forever be over there in the City of Lights. But, Ben, just know: you've been the brightest light in our lives. We'll forever miss you.)
Ben was born November 2, 1988 in Camp Hill, the son of Norman R. Woodward and his wife Deanna E. of Spring Grove, and Lisa A. (Shultz) Barton and her husband Brooke of Williamsport.
In addition to his parents Norman and Lisa, Ben is survived by a brother Randy Woodward and his wife Bobbi of Mechanicsburg, two sisters, Lacy J. Leisey and her husband Zach of New Oxford and Olivia I. Woodward and her partner Matthew Hull of New Oxford, three step sisters, Jenna, Jennifer and Julie, two step brothers, Jordan and Jeff, maternal grandparents, Larry G. and his wife Jane J. Shultz of York, paternal grandparent, Charles Woodward Sr. and a step grandmother Karen Woodward of Bronson, Fl., two nieces, Linzey and Candise, two nephews, Andrew and Trae, three uncles, Danny Woodward, Charles Woodward, and Michael Shultz, three aunts, Sharon Shaw, Denise Hancock, and Suzette Ness, a best friend, Kyle Rogers, and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by a paternal grandmother, Sara Miller, an uncle, Billy Woodward, and an aunt, Peggy Powers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 AM at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, with coach Keith Williams officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home Thursday, from 6-8 PM and Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilman School, 5407 Roland Ave. Baltimore, MD, 21210, paid to the order of Gilman School, in honor of Ben Woodward.
