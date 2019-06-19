|
|
Berlin R. Crites
Dillsburg - Berlin R. Crites, 87, Dillsburg, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was married to the late Helen L. (Reiner) Crites for 57 years and was currently the companion of Joyce Smith, Dillsburg.
Berlin was born on March 31, 1932, to the late Raymond and Vernie (Kesner) Crites in Hardy County, West Virginia. He attended Big Spring High School, Newville, PA and served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
Berlin was previously employed by Reynolds and Whitcomb for 13 years before moving to Orlando, FL in 1984. He returned to PA in 2011. He was a former president of the Zion View Athletic Association and former York County Republican Committeeman for Conewago Township, 2nd District.
He is survived by son Jeffrey Crites, (wife Kathy), Red Lion, and daughter Susan Glassmoyer (husband Damon), Fort Worth, TX. Also, surviving are grandsons Nathaniel Crites, Red Lion, Derick Crites (wife Amy), Harrisburg, Scott Bear II (wife Jessica), San Antonio, TX, and Matthew Bear (wife Katelyn), York, as well as Great-granddaughter Emma Bear, San Antonio, and one great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by a sister, Susan Walker, Lewisberry. He is preceded in death by brothers Ralph, Winfred, Cleland, and Raymond, sisters Retha and Elizabeth, and his step-mother, Ada.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 pm at Berlin's church, Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 154 Chestnut Hill Road, Dillsburg, PA. Pastor Wes Gunther, presiding.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019