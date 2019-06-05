|
Bernard C. Wisman
- - Bernard C. Wisman, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2nd at 3:30 PM. Born November 14th, 1944 to the late Marie Connolly and William Wisman, Bernie was the youngest of 4 brothers. He is survived by his oldest brother William Wisman and now joins his middle brothers Harry and James Wisman in eternal peace. Bernie is survived by his son Zachary Wisman and his wife Kelsey along with his 2 granddogs Westley and Zoey as well as his ex-wife and friend Holly Mowry. An avid Doo Wop enthusiast, Bernie could often be found listening to records while watching Court TV, baseball or anything Notre Dame. A memorial Mass is being held at St. Patrick Church in York on Friday, June 7th at 2 PM with visitation 1 hour prior. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the SPCA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019