Bernard E. Stambaugh
YORK - Bernard E. Stambaugh, 87, of York, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at York Hospital.
Bernard was born June 24, 1932 in Abbottstown, Pa. and was the son of the late Earl and Beulah (Hamme) Stambaugh.
He was self employed most of his life working in Real estate. He was a member of the Shrewsbury Gospel Temple in Shrewsbury, Pa. and Hawk Gunning Club in York. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Reed of North Wales, Pa.; his God daughter, Kelly Gambone of Norristown, Pa.; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morrell Stambaugh and his sisters, Miriam Smith and Florine Stambaugh.
His funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be his pastor, Dr. Roy C. Smith.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Shrewsbury Gospel Temple, P.O. Box 193, Shrewsbury, Pa. 17361
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020