|
|
Bernard Gebhart
York - Bernard J. Gebhart, age 100, a World War II veteran, passed away on April 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Beatrice L. (Zeigler) Gebhart; who passed away in 1993. He is survived by his daughters Patricia Brenneman and husband Robert and Sandra Gotwalt and husband Brian and 2 grandchildren.
He worked as a painter for Arnold and Son for many years prior to retiring. He loved spending time with his family fishing and hunting.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 W. Market St., York PA 17401.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019