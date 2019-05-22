|
Bernard J. "Butch" Klunk, Jr.
YORK - Bernard "Butch" J. Klunk, Jr., 52, of York, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy after a long courageous battle fighting cancer. He was the husband of Lori A. (Bortner) Klunk whom he married November 13, 1993, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2018.
Butch was born January 2, 1967, in York and was the son of the late Bernard J., Sr., and Norma (Smith) Klunk.
He graduated in 1984, from Red Lion High School in Red Lion and later from Consolidated School of Business in York. He was the Treasurer of Boy Scouts, President of Central York High School Booster Club, taught swimming lessons and was a J. V. Coach at Northeastern High School and very actively involved in Ballhawks Softball Association. He attended Providence Presbyterian Church in York, Manchester Township.
In addition to his wife, Lori, Butch is survived by his son, Brady Klunk of York; his daughter, Haley Klunk of York; his brothers, Alan Blouse and his wife, Susan of York, Joe Blouse and his wife Chris of York; and his sisters, Beverly Smith and her husband Dallas, Connie Angel and Barb Sprenkle and her husband Mark all of York and Mary Blouse of Red Lion. Butch was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Blouse.
A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. A celebration of life service will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Vince Wood from Providence Presbyterian Church in York.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, Pennsylvania 17406.
Butch will always be remembered as a great husband, father and friend who has touched so many lives in positive ways.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019