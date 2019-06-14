|
|
Bernard Vottero
York - Bernard J. Vottero, 95, of York passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was the husband of Loretta M. (Yucha) Vottero to whom he was married for 73 years! They attributed their long marriage to always obeying their marriage vows.
Bernard was born in Trevorton, PA on July 27, 1923, he was the son of the late Dominic and Leona (Novicenski) Vottero.
He retired from Standard Register as a machine operator after 25 years of service. He was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Seabees.
He was a bartender, bus driver and an ASA softball umpire.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a life member of the Girard A.A. He was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia sports teams fan.
He played softball when he was younger and enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing.
The viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave and 9-10 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Fernandes, O.F.M., Cap as the celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In addition to his wife, Bernard is also survived by two daughters; Bernadette Shellenberger, and companion, Glenn Miller, and Laura Hershey and husband, Wendell. Two sons; Joseph Vottero, and wife Barbara, and James Vottero and wife Anne. 10 grandchildren; Lori, Ben, Mark, David, Erik, Marcia, Amy, Dan, Kate, and Eli. 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. Two sisters; Rita Troutman and Mary Yoder. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dale Shellenberger and two brothers, John Vottero and Francis Vottero.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402 or to .
The family would also like to thank the Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Homeland At Home Hospice as well as ComForCare for their care and support for our dad and his family during this difficult time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019