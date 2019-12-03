|
Bernice A. (Shaffer) Gillispie
Parkton, MD - Bernice A. (Shaffer) Gillispie, 88, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the wife the late James Harley Gillispie who died on October 22, 2004.
Born March 22, 1931, in Freeland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Orie V. and Nora M. (Fritz) Shaffer.
Bernice retired from Thomas Manufacturing, Parkton, Md. She enjoyed knitting, putting puzzles together, watching sports, Nascar and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, James Kirby Gillispie and his wife Sandra of Parkton, Md. and Jerry Kevin Gillispie of Taneytown, Md.; grandson, James Kirby Gillispie, Jr. and his wife Stacy; two step grandchildren Todd and Kelly; five great grandchildren Ryan, Grace, Summer, Cassie, and Callie; two siblings Norma Wood and Gladys Rehmeyer. She was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 Second St., New Freedom is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019