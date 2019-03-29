Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
721 Carlisle Ave
York, PA
York - Bernice F. (Chapman) Frey, 93, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Colonial Manor.

She was the wife of the late James L. Frey.

Bernice was born in York on November 23, 1925, daughter of the late Paul L. and Anna (Fadley) Chapman.

She was a graduate of North York High School, Class of 1943 and a member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church in York. Bernice retired as the secretary for the athletic director of York City School District.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill E. Frey and her husband, Bryan Eckenrode of York; and her son, Steven J. Frey and his wife, Cindy of York.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave., York, with the Rev. Keith C. Fair officiating. Family and friends attending the service are asked to meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
