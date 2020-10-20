1/1
Bernice I. Altland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice I. Altland

York - Bernice I. Altland, 95, passed peacefully at Providence Place on October 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late John "H." Altland.

Mrs. Altland was born in Menges Mills to James and Cora (Strausbaugh) Ruby.

She resided with her husband in West York Borough for 72 years. She owned and operated Bernice's Beauty Shop for 57 years. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Survivors are her daughter Bonnie Narber and husband Gary, grandson Bob Narber and wife Shelly and their children Kyle, Ryan and Alyssa. Granddaughter Stephanie Springle and husband Michael and their children, Samantha Engles and husband Justin and Andrew Springle.

She was preceded in death by brother Ken Ruby, sister Pauline Carpenter and a daughter Kathy Altland.

Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family in Greenmount Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved