Bernice I. AltlandYork - Bernice I. Altland, 95, passed peacefully at Providence Place on October 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late John "H." Altland.Mrs. Altland was born in Menges Mills to James and Cora (Strausbaugh) Ruby.She resided with her husband in West York Borough for 72 years. She owned and operated Bernice's Beauty Shop for 57 years. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.Survivors are her daughter Bonnie Narber and husband Gary, grandson Bob Narber and wife Shelly and their children Kyle, Ryan and Alyssa. Granddaughter Stephanie Springle and husband Michael and their children, Samantha Engles and husband Justin and Andrew Springle.She was preceded in death by brother Ken Ruby, sister Pauline Carpenter and a daughter Kathy Altland.Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family in Greenmount Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with the arrangements.