Bernice Marie Holder
MANCHESTER - It is with great sadness that the family of Bernice Marie Holder announces her passing from pneumonia at York Hospital. On the evening of January 7th, she took the hand of Jesus and went to her heavenly home. Bernice was the loving and devoted wife of the late John R. (Bob) Holder with whom she shared sixty-five years of marriage.
She was born on July 28th, 1923 in Adams County. Bernice was the daughter of the late Nelson and Florence (Thompson) Roland. After the death of her father at an early age, her paternal grandparents, John and Annie Roland, helped to raise her and her siblings.
Bernice is survived by her nieces Rhonda Gutshall, Mechanicsburg, Shelvy Hoke, Seven Valleys and Sharon Guise of Dover, as well as several other special nieces and nephews. She is survived by sisters-in-law Betty Doll and Ruth Holder. Bernice was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Smith and brothers John Roland and Charles Roland.
Bernice was a graduate of the former East Berlin High School class of 1940, a
member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 2493 in Mt Wolf. She recently became a member of the Senior Center of Mt Wolf and attended weekly to enjoy lunch, entertainment and games. In her free time, Bernice enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble and cards, she challenged her friends and family in regular games up to her final days. Those who knew her will greatly miss her clever wit, sense of humor and warm and generous spirit.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Suburban Memorial Gardens, 3875 Bull Rd Dover with the Reverend Beth Schlegel officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer Associates, 2595 Interstate Dr. STE 100, Harrisburg, PA. 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020