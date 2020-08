To the Family,

Sorry for your lost. I remember living in Gas alley and Mr.Beronie and Ms.Millie were the neighbors in front on Walnut street.When he wasn’t working him and Millie would play the music loud and we all danced in the yard in the alley.Them were good old days good memories.Happy Times. I thank God for childhood with caring fun neighbor adults.



Paula Christieallen

Neighbor