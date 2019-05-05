|
|
Bertha "Sis" Baughman
York - Bertha L. "Sis" Baughman, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Autumn House East. She was the wife of John R. Baughman.
Born in York on September 1, 1934, Bertha was the daughter of the late Bruce and Cubie (Smith) Carbaugh. She was a former member of the Red Hats Society. Sis enjoyed bowling, golfing and camping in her younger years.
The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Pastor, Phil Covert officiating. A funeral cortege will form at 10:45 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., are entrusted with arrangements.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Baughman is survived by two children, Karen L. Althoff and husband, Dennis of York and John R. Baughman and wife, Joy of York; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one sister, Margaret "Peg" Hengst of York; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce "Skip" Carbaugh and David "Bud" Carbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019