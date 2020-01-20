|
|
Bertha F. Fry
York Twp. - Bertha F. Fry, age 91, of York Township, York, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Marlin E. Fry and former wife of the late LaVerne J. Swope.
Born December 10, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, one of 11 children of the late Daniel and Martha (Hall) Fannon, she was a graduate of Lancaster School of the Bible, and in earlier years had worked at Mount Saint Mary's College. Mrs. Fry was a member of Faith United Church of Christ.
Mrs. Fry is survived by a daughter, Beth A. Simmons of Dallastown; a son, Stephen L. Swope of York; one grandchild, Nathan Simmons; two great grandchildren, Ariana Simmons, and Perry Warner; a sister Elizabeth Cornett; and Marlin's children, Dennis L. Fry and Susan K. Riddle
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, at Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Avenue, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald J. Oelrich, officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Ave, York, PA 17404.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020