Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertine Leiphart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertine E. Leiphart


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertine E. Leiphart Obituary
Bertine E. Leiphart

York - Bertine E. Leiphart, age 88, died at 8:28 AM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Providence Place in Dover.

Born July 17, 1931 in Palatine, Illinois, the only child of the late Bert and Alma Olson, she was retired from Children and Youth Services in York.

Mrs. Leiphart is survived by her daughter, Barbara K. Leiphart, of York; and a daughter in her heart, Marta Little, and her husband Harry, of Dover.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Jefferson Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now