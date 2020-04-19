|
|
Bertine E. Leiphart
York - Bertine E. Leiphart, age 88, died at 8:28 AM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Providence Place in Dover.
Born July 17, 1931 in Palatine, Illinois, the only child of the late Bert and Alma Olson, she was retired from Children and Youth Services in York.
Mrs. Leiphart is survived by her daughter, Barbara K. Leiphart, of York; and a daughter in her heart, Marta Little, and her husband Harry, of Dover.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Jefferson Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020