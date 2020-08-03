Beryl N. Yost
Dover - Beryl N. (Gise) Yost, 95, of Dover entered into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior and Redeemer, on August 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late James M. Yost. At the age of 17, Beryl and Jim eloped and moved to Canada so he could join the Royal Canadian Air Force. They celebrated 68 years of marriage prior to his death in 2010.
Born March 30, 1925 in York, she was the daughter of the late Lewis E. Gise and the late Martha (Lease) Doll and step daughter of the late Charles S. Doll.
Beryl attended William Penn Senior High School. She played the marimba which she played in the World's Fair in 1939. Beryl was a member and volunteered at York Christian Fellowship and involved with Women's Aglow Fellowship. She also volunteered for Memorial Hospital and was a member of Yowanna. Beryl was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her grandchildren were the love of her life.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Jacquelyn M. and her husband, Glen Eby of York, Jane M. Yost of York, and Beverly N. and her husband, Dean Faircloth of Mechanicsburg; 7 grandchildren, Jessica Heavner, Rebecca Woodruff, Kristen Miller, Joshua Eby, Danielle Rodkey, James Faircloth and the late Corp. Jonathan Dean Faircloth, U.S. Marines, who died in 2011 while serving his Country; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at York Christian Fellowship, 110 Weldon Drive, York, PA 17404.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com