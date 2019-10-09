|
|
Bessie C. Palmer
York - Mrs. Bessie C. Palmer 89 of York, entered into rest on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was the widow of George Amos Palmer, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9:00AM -11:00AM at Bethel AME Church, 350 W. Princess St., York PA 17401 and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00AM. Burial is at Lebanon Cemetery, York PA. For a full obituary go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019