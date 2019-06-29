Beth C. Vedder



Spring Garden Twp - Beth Carroll Vedder, 59, of York, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Pappus House. She was born on September 17, 1959, in York, to Philip L. Carroll and the late Doris J. Carroll. She was the wife of the Honorable Clyde W. Vedder, to whom she was married for 28 years. In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by her daughter, Emma Carroll Vedder, and a sister, Vicki L. Brenneman, and her husband, Norman, of Harrisburg. Mrs. Vedder graduated from Central York High School in 1977 and Hagerstown Business College in 1979. She was an official court reporter her entire career, working for the Court of Common Pleas of York County (1979-1985 and 2004-2019), the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (1986-1990), and as a partner of the freelance reporting firm of Carroll and Fuhrman (1991-2000). While reporting in lower Manhattan, Mrs. Vedder served on the Southern District Reporters' executive board and reported on cases of national notoriety, including political activists involved in the Brink's Robbery of 1981, the Westies organized crime gang and the insider trading scandal that rocked Wall Street in the 1980s. She was a member of Covenant Moravian Church, serving on both vestries. She loved spending time with her family and friends at the beach and bay of Fenwick Island, DE, creating photography and arts and crafts, traveling abroad, and visiting NYC to attend shows on Broadway. She had the innate gifts of empathy and being practical and applied both to her everyday life. She had a deep-felt sense of loyalty, warmth and compassion to her family and friends. She was a helpful, caring daughter and daughter-in-law, a loving, affectionate wife, a wonderful, nurturing mother to Emma, and a dear aunt to Natalie Wynn of Phoenix, AZ, Shawn Brenneman of Seattle, WA and a host of nieces and nephews on the Vedder side of the family. Funeral and burial arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Pappus House or a .



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 29, 2019