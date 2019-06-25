|
Beth Kollosch
RED LION - Beth Ann (Lehr) Kollosch, 63, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Brian C. Kollosch. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on May 4, 2019.
Along with her husband Brian, she leaves three daughters, Hope Kollosch and her wife Diane, Laura Kollosch and her husband William Myers, and Heather Atkinson and her husband, Sawyer; a grandson, Quintin Myers; and two sisters, Diane Marie (Lehr) Smith and Diane Jane Sipple-Kottas; a nephew Matthew Smith and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her step father, Robert Pfefferle and their dog Christopher (Chrissy).
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 W. Charles Street in Red Lion, with a visitation from 11:30a.m.-1 p.m. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.
Beth was born in Reading on February 4, 1956, the daughter of the late A. Henry Lehr and Shirley (Seagner) Pfefferle. She worked in the accounting department for Wolfgang Chocolate in York, prior to that she had worked 17 years at Top Flight in Glen Rock.
Beth was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion, where she played keyboard in the Spirit Cellar Band, sang on the choir, and served on the church council in which she was president twice. She was a member of Red Lion Garden Club and Red Lion Fire Department ladies auxiliary. She was a Girl Scout and served as a Girl Scout leader for 30 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 924-N Colonial Ave. York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 25, 2019