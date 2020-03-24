|
|
Bethany Kurtz
Felton - Bethany Noel Kurtz, 28, died unexpectedly Tuesday March 17, 2020.
She was born March 2, 1992 in York. The daughter of Thomas B. Kurtz and Julie (Lloyd) Holloway of Felton.
The services and burial will be private by the family in the future. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Including her parents, Bethany is also survived by a sister Amy Holloway of York and grandparents Lettie Kurtz of Red Lion and Martin Lloyd of New Freedom.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020